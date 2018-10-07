Meng under investigation: China breaks silence on Interpol director disappearance
Meng, who resides with his family in the French city of Lyon, fell of the radar after taking a trip back to China on September 29. The Chinese politician has been heading the International Criminal Police Organization since 2016.
Meng Hongwei, vice-minister at China’s Ministry of Public Security and Chinese head of Interpol, under investigation for violating unspecified Chinese laws pic.twitter.com/RTIxurb3q5— Phila Siu (Bobby) (@phila_siu) October 7, 2018
South China Morning Post newspaper previously reported citing a source that the Interpol head was under the government investigation, claiming that he was “taken away” as soon as his plane landed in China.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW