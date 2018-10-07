Meng under investigation: China breaks silence on Interpol director disappearance
Interpol director, Meng Hongwei, who is missing since late September, is under investigation by China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Beijing confirms.

Meng, who resides with his family in the French city of Lyon, fell of the radar after taking a trip back to China on September 29. The Chinese politician has been heading the International Criminal Police Organization since 2016.

South China Morning Post newspaper previously reported citing a source that the Interpol head was under the government investigation, claiming that he was “taken away” as soon as his plane landed in China.

