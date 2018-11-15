Finland, Norway have not informed Russia of GPS failures during NATO drills – Moscow

Helsinki and Oslo have not informed Russia, via diplomatic channels, of reports of GPS failures during NATO’s military drills in Norway, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, TASS reports. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the Kremlin does not have any information about GPS failures during NATO’s military drills. Also on Thursday, accusations by Norway and Finland that Russia was responsible for the GPS malfunction experienced during the Trident Juncture drill, the largest in decades, were perpetuated by NATO headquarters, Sputnik reported. “Norway has determined that Russia was responsible for jamming GPS signals in the Kola Peninsula,” NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said. “In view of the civilian usage of GPS, jamming of this sort is dangerous, disruptive and irresponsible.” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously said only that electronic warfare was on the rise, stressing that the alliance “takes all these issues very seriously.”