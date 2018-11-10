2 found dead as Southern California wildfire doubles in size

Two people were found dead in the fire zone of a Southern California blaze, Los Angeles County sheriff's Chief John Benedict said. The pair became the first victims of the two wildfires that have been burning north and west of downtown Los Angeles since Thursday. The wildfires, which already destroyed 150 homes in the area, had doubled in size by Saturday. The recent wildfires in California have already claimed 11 lives, as nine people previously died in the blaze in the north of the state.