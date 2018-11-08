Lavrov confirms agreement on Putin-Trump meeting at G20 summit in Argentina

There is an agreement about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at a G20 summit in Argentina, and both capitals publicly confirmed it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday. “There is such an agreement. I don’t have any other information. Moscow and Washington confirmed it publicly,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying in Astana, Kazakhstan. Representatives for the presidential administrations “already said about everything connected with this meeting,” the top Russian diplomat added. He was answering a question about whether a meeting between the Russian and US president will be held at the G20 summit in Argentina.