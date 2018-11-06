No Brexit deal, no transition without Irish backstop – EU negotiator Barnier

The EU will not conclude an exit agreement with Britain or give London a transition period after Brexit without a deal that prevents a “hard” border in Ireland, the bloc’s main negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Tuesday. At a joint news conference with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in Bratislava, Barnier said he would seek to agree the whole 100 percent of a draft Brexit accord with London, Reuters reported. “We are still not at the 100 percent,” Barnier said, adding that “what is missing is a solution for the issue of Ireland.” The negotiator said: “Without an operational backstop there will not be an accord and there will not be a transition period. That is certain.” Barnier said the EU was working to improve its offer for the backstop, or an emergency fix to keep the Irish border open regardless of Brexit consequences. “It must be applicable unless and until another solution is found,” he said.