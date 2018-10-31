Britain’s Brexit secretary expects deal with EU by November 21

Britain’s Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, has said he expects a divorce deal with the EU to be finalized before November 21. Raab has told Parliament’s Exiting the EU Committee that he will give evidence to them “when a deal is finalized, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable,” AP reported. Raab’s October 24 letter to the committee was released on Wednesday. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. London and Brussels have not reached an agreement on their divorce terms and a smooth transition to a new relationship. The stalemate has heightened fears that the UK might leave without a deal in place, leading to chaos at ports and economic turmoil. The main hurdle is the issue of the border between the UK’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.