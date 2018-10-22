Bolton discusses Syria, Iran, N. Korea with head of Russia’s Security Council Patrushev

US National Security Advisor John Bolton began his visit to Moscow on Monday by discussing Syria, Iran and North Korea with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, the US Embassy in Russia has tweeted. Arms agreements and the fight against terrorism were also on the agenda, the statement added. Bolton was expected to focus on US plans to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), a milestone arms control agreement signed between the US and the Soviet Union in 1987. Bolton earlier announced that he would be traveling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia to meet with his counterparts in order “to advance American interests on a range of security issues.”