US withdrawal from INF treaty would make the world a more dangerous place – Kremlin

The US’ intention to quit the landmark INF treaty is of serious concern, as by doing so Washington would make the world a more dangerous place, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

If indeed Washington turns its back on the landmark 1987 agreement, the ban on the production of short and intermediate range missiles would be lifted.

Such steps [US quitting the deal], if they are undertaken, will make the world a more dangerous place

US President Donald Trump sent shock waves over the weekend, promising to withdraw from what the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). Using the evergreen ‘Russia violated agreements’ argument, he called the accord “unacceptable.”

Withdraw first, ask later: He nuked Russia-US relations, now Bolton arrives in Moscow to talk https://t.co/4upb1WrMxqpic.twitter.com/zid5z7H2Da — RT (@RT_com) October 22, 2018

Then-President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev signed the deal in 1987 and it went into effect the next year. It is considered a milestone in ending the Cold War arms race between the two superpowers, the USSR and the US.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW