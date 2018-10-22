US withdrawal from INF treaty would make the world a more dangerous place – Kremlin
If indeed Washington turns its back on the landmark 1987 agreement, the ban on the production of short and intermediate range missiles would be lifted.
Such steps [US quitting the deal], if they are undertaken, will make the world a more dangerous place
US President Donald Trump sent shock waves over the weekend, promising to withdraw from what the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). Using the evergreen ‘Russia violated agreements’ argument, he called the accord “unacceptable.”
Withdraw first, ask later: He nuked Russia-US relations, now Bolton arrives in Moscow to talk https://t.co/4upb1WrMxqpic.twitter.com/zid5z7H2Da— RT (@RT_com) October 22, 2018
Then-President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev signed the deal in 1987 and it went into effect the next year. It is considered a milestone in ending the Cold War arms race between the two superpowers, the USSR and the US.
