Taliban confirms meeting with US peace envoy to discuss Afghan crisis

A Taliban delegation has met US Special Adviser to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar to discuss ending the conflict in the war-torn country, the militant group confirmed. The sides discussed a “peaceful end to the invasion in Afghanistan,” the Taliban said, referring to the US presence in the region. The group also made it clear that foreign forces operating in the state was a “big obstacle” to peace. A spokesman for the US embassy in Kabul declined to give a comment on the statement.

