Saudi Arabia lambastes murder allegations as ‘lies and baseless’

Saudi Arabian Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz dismissed accusations the kingdom ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside its Istanbul consulate as “lies and baseless allegations.” The denial comes 10 days after Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, was last seen entering the consulate on CCTV footage. Turkish authorities claim to have recordings providing evidence that Khashoggi was killed while inside.

