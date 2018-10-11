2 people killed after light aircraft crashes near E. Yorkshire airfield

Two people were reportedly killed when a light aircraft crashed near an airfield in East Yorkshire. Both the pilot and passenger suffered fatal injuries in the crash reported at about 18:30 GMT on Wednesday, the BBC said, citing Humberside Police. A search was launched in the area to find the plane when it came down close to Beverley Airfield near Leven. The Farm Watch network asked local farmers to search fields using headlights on their vehicles, joining fire fighters, the coastguard and the police.