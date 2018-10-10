HomeNewsline

Juncker’s deputy Timmermans bids to succeed him as EU Commission chief

Get short URL

Frans Timmermans, the deputy head of the European Union executive, launched a bid to succeed his boss Jean-Claude Juncker next year. Timmermans said on Wednesday he would seek to lead the center-left campaign for May’s European Parliament elections. The former Dutch foreign minister said he hoped to run a “beautiful and optimistic campaign” in defense of a European Union which he has helped see through several crises since European Commission President Juncker made him his first vice-president in 2014, Reuters reports. Timmermans, whose fluency and passionate speaking style in German, English, French and Italian among other European languages may make him a formidable campaigner across the continent, stands a good chance of winning the formal backing of the center-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group in the EU. Polls show, however, the left struggling across Europe. The way in which national leaders will nominate Juncker’s successor is not yet agreed.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies