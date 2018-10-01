Russia’s S-300 deliveries to contribute to security in Syria, stability in region – Tehran

Tehran believes that Russia’s deliveries of S-300 air defense systems to Syria will contribute to the security and stability in this country, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. “If the Syrian government decides to buy this and if the Russian government decides to sell it, I’m sure it would be useful for the security of Syria and the stability in that country,” Araghchi told RIA Novosti. The Russian Defense Ministry announced last week that Moscow is taking steps to boost safety of its troops in Syria, including the deliveries of the S-300 systems, in the wake of Il-20 military plane’s downing there.