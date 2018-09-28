EU Brexit negotiator Barnier won’t run for head of European Commission

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday ruled himself out of the race to become the head of the bloc’s executive late next year, Reuters reported. “I have decided today not to run for the nomination as the EPP’s European elections lead campaigner,” said Barnier. The official had mentioned as a potential candidate of the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) to head the next European Commission. “It is my duty and responsibility to continue the Brexit negotiations right to the end,” Barnier said.