Trump should stop interfering in Middle East if he wants oil price to stop going up – Tehran

If US President Donald Trump wants the price of oil to stop going up, he should stop interfering in the Middle East, Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “Mr. Trump is trying to seriously reduce exports of Iran’s oil and also ensure the price of oil does not go up, but these two cannot happen together,” ISNA quoted Zanganeh as saying. “If he wants the price of oil not to go up and the market not to get destabilized, he should stop unwarranted and disruptive interference in the Middle East and not be an obstacle to the production and export of Iran’s oil.”