Ukrainian witch-hunt website adds Metropolitan Onuphrius of Kiev to its list

Ukrainian witch-hunt website Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) has added to its list Metropolitan Onuphrius of Kiev and all Ukraine “as an agent of influence of the Russian Orthodox Church,” TASS reported on Wednesday. The website also described him as an opponent of establishing the local independent Church in Ukraine. The previous day, the Synod of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) – led by Metropolitan Onuphrius – issued an appeal to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I to stop interference in its affairs. The Synod urged Patriarch Bartholomew “to stop meddling in the internal affairs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and to refrain from encroachments on its canonical territory.” Members of the Synod also demanded that the two exarchs appointed by the Ecumenical Patriarchate to Ukraine leave the country. The Mirotvorets website was earlier condemned by many international organizations for leaking personal information about journalists who reported from eastern Ukraine.