No nerve agent found after tests of 2 people who ‘fell ill’ in Salisbury restaurant

British police have confirmed that the two people who fell ill at the Prezzo restaurant in Salisbury, UK, on Sunday evening were not exposed to any kind of nerve agent. After a 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman became sick at the restaurant and were taken to a nearby hospital, scientific tests were undertaken and concluded that neither were exposed to Novichok or to any other kind of toxic agent. This comes after the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March, which London blames on Russia, while Moscow denies any involvement.