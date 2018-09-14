US companies will be hurt by ‘chemical’ sanctions against Russia – ambassador
The US government will hurt American companies trading with Russia by imposing in November trade sanctions over the Skripal poisoning affair in Britain, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told the media. “There are some 3,000 [American] firms worth about $75 billion working with us. They don’t want to leave Russia,” he said. He added the sanctions will simply undermine US business presence in Russia in favor of other nations.