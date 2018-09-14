US Treasury imposes sanctions on Thailand aviation company ‘for aiding Iran’

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions against a Thai aviation company that it said was acting on behalf of Iran’s Mahan Air, which it accused of ferrying troops and supplies into Syria. The actions target My Aviation Company Ltd in Bangkok and modifies sanctions against Malaysia-based Mahan Travel and Tourism, according to a US Treasury statement. Mahan Air is already under US sanctions. Mahan Air continues to fly into Syria every week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. The sanctions come as Turkey said on Friday it was talking to all parties in the Syrian conflict, including Iran and Russia, to prevent a Syrian government offensive on Idlib province, Reuters reports.