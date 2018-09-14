Beijing opposes US unilateral sanctions over funds for N. Korea

China’s Foreign Ministry has said that it resolutely opposes unilateral sanctions and “long-armed jurisdiction.” The US had imposed sanctions on a China-based tech firm, accusing it of moving illicit funding to North Korea, Reuters reports. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing on Friday, adding that China had lodged stern representations with Washington. The US on Thursday also imposed sanctions on a North Korean CEO of the China-based tech firm and a Russian subsidiary.