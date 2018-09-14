Erdogan to meet Putin on Monday for Syria talks – Turkish FM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday amid rising concern over a looming Syrian government assault in the Idlib province, Ankara said. “President Erdogan will meet with Mr. Putin on Monday,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a televised press conference on Friday. The meeting will take place in the Russian resort city of Sochi, a senior Turkish official told AFP. Cavusoglu was speaking at a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart. Ankara is working to achieve a ceasefire in Syria’s rebel-held northwest and is ready for cooperation to fight terrorist groups in the Idlib area, according to Cavusoglu. The Kremlin said Friday that a meeting between Putin and Erdogan in Sochi, scheduled for September 17, is being prepared.