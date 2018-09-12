Germany ‘can’t look away’ if chemical weapons are used in Syria – Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Germany could not simply look away if chemical attacks took place in Syria. The statement came two days after her government said it was in talks with its allies about a possible military deployment in the war-torn country. “It cannot be the German position to simply say ‘no,’ no matter what happens in the world,” she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament. The conservative leader said Germany could not just reject military intervention, a direct rebuke of her Social Democratic coalition partners, Reuters reports. SPD leader Andrea Nahles on Wednesday told lawmakers her party would not agree to military intervention in Syria unless the United Nations authorized such action.