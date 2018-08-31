US Syria rep. to visit Turkey, Jordan, Israel & address Moscow’s tip on false-flag chemical attack

Newly appointed US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, James Jeffrey, together with US Special Envoy for Syria, Joel Rayburn, will tour Israel, Jordan and Turkey on September 1-4, the State Department has announced. During their trip, the US diplomats will reassure Israel of America's support and “underscore that the United States will respond to any chemical weapons attack perpetrated by the Syrian regime.” The US officials will also touch upon Russia’s repeated warnings of a potential false-flag chemical attack to be staged by rebels in Syria’s Idlib, which the US State Department labeled “specious allegations.”