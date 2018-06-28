Communist rebels say ‘no more talks’ with Philippines’ Duterte

A Philippine Communist rebel leader said Thursday that the insurgents can no longer hold peace talks with President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration. Jose Maria Sison said Duterte wants the guerrillas to surrender without addressing the social ills that have inflamed one of Asia’s longest Communist rebellions, AP reported. He also criticized the president for being “subservient to US imperialism” and blamed him for the “traitorous sellout” of disputed South China Sea territories to China. After preliminary talks, both sides agreed to a new temporary ceasefire on June 21, with peace talks to resume on Thursday in Norway. However, Duterte delayed the resumption indefinitely, antagonizing the guerrillas. “Based on the implications drawn from the current impasse,” the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, “can no longer negotiate” with a government of the Philippines that is headed by Duterte, Sison said.