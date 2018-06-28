EU leaders meet in Brussels for 2 days of talks on migration

EU leaders have met in Brussels for two days of talks on migration. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the negotiations as “make or break” for the bloc. Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said before the meeting that “the biggest priority in this moment is to protect our external border.” The leaders will also discuss security, transatlantic trade, ties with the US, and economic sanctions on Russia, Reuters reports. The bloc’s next long-term budget from 2021, eurozone reform, and Brexit are also on the agenda.