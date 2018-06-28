North, South Korea to field joint teams at Asian Games

North and South Korea will field joint teams in three sports - canoeing, rowing and women’s basketball - at the Asian Games, organizers said Thursday. The move is seen as the latest sign of thawing tensions between the two states. They will also march together at the opening and closing ceremonies for the showpiece event being held in Indonesia from August 18-September 2. South Korea’s national Olympic committee earlier told AFP that the country’s governing bodies for basketball, judo, canoe, gymnastics, table tennis, rowing and soft tennis had expressed an interest in running combined teams. Seoul and Pyongyang agreed this month to form unified teams for some sports. The specifics were only confirmed Thursday after a meeting in Jakarta between the Olympic Council of Asia, Games organizers and representatives from the two Koreas.