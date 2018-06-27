Czech president Zeman appoints 2nd govt led by ANO party that won election last October

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a new two-party cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday. Babis’s anti-establishment ANO party won an election last October but has yet to win parliamentary approval for a government. It has agreed a coalition with the Social Democrats to break the stalemate. With just 93 seats in the 200-strong lower house, the coalition is seeking outside support from the Communists. Babis has pledged to keep the country focused on maintaining good relations with the European Union and NATO allies. The government is expected to keep a strong anti-immigration stance held by its central European neighbors, at odds with Germany and other key EU states.