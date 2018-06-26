False bomb threats trigger multiple evacuations & security checks in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don

A series of bomb threats in Rostov-on-Don triggered evacuations at several venues across the World Cup host city. “Police forces made all the necessary checks and no dangerous objects were found,” the local police press service said in a statement, giving the all-clear and adding that, currently, “all the venues are operating normally.” Earlier, Reuters had reported –citing staff and witnesses– that the city's Topos Congress hotel was one of the facilities evacuated, due to an alleged bomb threat. The city’s Rostov Arena stadium serves as one of the venues for the 2018 World Cup, but none of the football teams are staying at this hotel, according to FIFA.