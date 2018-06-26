UAE says Yemen peace deal possible, demands Houthis pull out of Hodeidah

An Arab coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen is cooperating with a UN envoy to end fighting, the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday. However, UAE said that the Houthis must quit the port city of Hodeidah as a condition for any peace deal. UN envoy Martin Griffiths is visiting the southern city of Aden on Wednesday for talks with ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the exiled government’s temporary capital. Similar talks were held with the Houthis in Sanaa last week. The UN is seeking a breakthrough in the three-year-old conflict that has killed more than 10,000, Reuters said. It also caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions left facing starvation and disease. The coalition launched the biggest assault of the war this month on Hodeidah, Yemen’s main port city and last week, it seized the airport.