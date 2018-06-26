Jordan to keep border closed to fleeing Syrians – FM

Jordan will keep its borders shut, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that the United Nations can help Syrians fleeing violence in the south inside their own country. “There is no presence of displaced people at our border and the movement has been towards the inside,” according to Ayman Safadi in a Twitter posting. The UN said earlier on Tuesday that at least 45,000 people had fled fighting in Syria’s southwestern Deraa province, heading towards the frontier with Jordan, Reuters reported.