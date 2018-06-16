Turkish Air Force jets target Kurdish PKK gathering in Iraqi mountains

Turkish Air Force jets have struck a meeting of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members, including high-ranking officials, close to the Iraq-Iran border, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Kanal 7 television. “With the latest operations, we struck a very important meeting point of theirs. We haven't received the results yet, but it is certain that they have been hit,” Erdogan said. The military is now conducting an assessment of the raid, in which 20 Turkish jets hit at least 10 “important” targets in Qandil, Iraq. Last week Ankara announced the launch of a military operation in the Qandil mountains against the PKK, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization. According to media reports, up to 5,000 Turkish soldiers are taking part in the operation.