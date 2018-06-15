Refugee issue needs European solution – Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel remains convinced that a European solution is needed for the refugee, a government spokesman said on Friday. The that is dividing the chancellor’s conservatives. Merkel is scrambling to hold together her conservative alliance while she pushes other European Union member states to show more solidarity on the issue of distributing refugees, Reuters said. The disagreement between her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party threatens the future of her coalition three months after it took office.