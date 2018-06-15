US forces in S. Korea not subject to Pyongyang-Washington talks – Seoul

US military forces in South Korea are not subject to negotiations between North Korea and the United States because they are a matter for the alliance of Seoul and Washington, a senior official in South Korea's presidential office said on Friday. US President Donald Trump said after his historic summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday he would stop “expensive, provocative” war games with the South. About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea. The 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty that left the two Koreas technically still at war.“There has been no discussions and no change in position on the matter of the issue of US troops in South Korea,” Reuters quoted the high-level South Korean official as saying. Before Tuesday’s summit, there had been talks between North Korea and the US about completing an “early” denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the official added.