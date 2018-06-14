TEPCO eyes scrapping 2nd Fukushima nuclear plant

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) said on Thursday that it will start making concrete plans to decommission a plant in Fukushima that narrowly escaped meltdowns seven years ago. The utility is responsible for a crisis at another nuclear power plant in northeast Japan. TEPCO said it will decide on the timeline and other details before formally announcing the dismantling of four reactors at the Fukushima Dai-ni, or No 2 plant, which has never restarted since the 2011 disaster, AP reports. The Fukushima Dai-ichi, or No 1 plant, was heavily damaged in an earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. Three reactors had meltdowns and a fourth incurred damage to its building. The decommissioning of those reactors has started and the other two are set to be scrapped.