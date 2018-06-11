HomeNewsline

At least 28 killed, 40 injured in 3 separate attacks in Afghanistan – local media

At least 28 people were killed and 40 injured in three separate attacks in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, Nangarhar province, and in Kabul city on Monday. In Kabul alone, a suicide bomber killed 13 and wounded more than 25 at the entrance to Afghanistan's Rural Development Ministry, according to Tolo news. The attack in the Qala-i-Zal district of northern Kunduz province claimed the lives of some 15 Afghan security personnel, Pajhwork reported. It was reportedly carried out by the Taliban, despite the militants earlier announcing a ceasefire. A separate blast that rocked a fair in the Chaparhar district of eastern Nangarhar province left at least 14 injured, according to Public Health Director Najibullah Kamawal, as quoted by Pajhwok. 

