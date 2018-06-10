Donald Trump arrives in Singapore ahead of summit with Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump has arrived at Singapore’s Paya Lebar Air Base aboard Air Force One just hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also landed in the Southeast Asian city-state. The two leaders came to Singapore two days ahead of the landmark summit, which is scheduled to be held on the resort island of Sentosa on June 12. The negotiations are expected to be focused on North Korean denuclearization, as well as bilateral relations between the two states. Trump flew to Singapore following a tense G7 summit in Canada.