Kim Jong-un meets PM of Singapore ahead of talks with Trump
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sat down for a meeting with Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, upon landing in the South Asian country. They shook hands, and Kim thanked his Singaporean counterpart for facilitating the upcoming historic talks with US President Donald Trump, scheduled for Tuesday. This is Kim’s first visit to Singapore and first trip to the region. Singapore was chosen to host the US-North Korea summit because of its neutral status.