Man killed in stabbing attack on Japan bullet train

A man was killed and two women were injured in a stabbing attack on Japan’s bullet train on Saturday night. The attack occurred at about 9:50 pm, soon after the Tokaido Shinkansen line train left Tokyo Station. Ichiro Kojima was arrested when police stormed the train after it made an emergency stop at Odawara Station, west of Tokyo. The 22-year-old told police he carried out the attack because he was frustrated, and said he randomly attacked the victims.





