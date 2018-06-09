Vienna one of the cities considered for Putin-Trump meeting – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump said during their latest telephone conversation that Vienna could be one of the cities to host their bilateral meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday. “Various cities, which can be suitable for a meeting between the two presidents, are often considered… The two presidents discussed the need for such a meeting during their latest telephone conversation, including that Vienna could be such a city,” Peskov said in Qingdao, China. “However, there are no specific agreements, specific understandings or specific discussion at the moment,” TASS quoted him as saying. When asked whether Putin discussed the possible meeting in Vienna with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Peskov said that “it was mentioned that Vienna could be such a city.” He added that the issue is the Russian-US discussion point.