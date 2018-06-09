Russia sees specific results in cooperation with Iran to settle Syrian conflict – Putin

President Vladimir Putin noted specific results of the cooperation between Russia and Iran in settling the Syrian conflict as he spoke with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Saturday. “We are successfully cooperating in settling the Syrian crisis,” Putin said in Qingdao, China. “In this regard, we have something to talk about because specific results have been achieved.” Rouhani said that the Iran-Russia cooperation “on the battlefield in the fight against terrorism and various radical groups proved to be quite successful,” TASS reports. He added that the results of the interaction in matters of security and stability in the region “are being felt stronger every day.” Rouhani also said that Tehran and Moscow must establish tighter dialogue regarding the United States’ unilateral pullout from the international nuclear deal.