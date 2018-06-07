Turkey suspends migrant readmission deal with Greece – FM

Turkey has suspended its migrant readmission deal with Greece, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by Hurriyet daily on Thursday. “There is a migrant deal with the EU. This is being implemented. There is also a bilateral readmission deal with Greece. Now we have suspended this readmission deal,” Cavusoglu said. Greece on Monday released from prison four Turkish soldiers who fled there after the 2016 attempted coup, after an order extending their custody expired. Cavusoglu reportedly said the move was “unacceptable,” adding that Ankara will continue its work “towards Greece” after the final court decision.