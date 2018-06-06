Czech President Zeman appoints Babis as PM for second time

Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday appointed Andrej Babis as Prime Minister for a second time, giving him a new chance at forming a government to end a long political stalemate, Reuters reports. Babis’ ANO party was the winner of last October's election but lacks a majority in parliament. His government has been ruling in a caretaker capacity since January when the one-party minority cabinet lost a confidence vote in the lower house. Babis is finalizing a government deal with the Social Democrats, which is subject to a vote by members of the center-left party. The result is expected to be declared on June 15.