Iran ‘in no mood’ to cooperate more fully with IAEA inspectors amid nuclear deal standoff – envoy

Tehran will not heed a call to cooperate more fully with UN nuclear inspectors until a standoff over the future of its agreement with major powers is resolved, its envoy to the agency said on Wednesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said Tehran is implementing its commitments, but also called for “timely and proactive cooperation” on providing access for snap inspections. Iran’s Ambassador to the IAEA Reza Najafi said that, while it was not benefiting from the deal, “no one should expect Iran to go to implement more voluntary measures.” It is not clear how much longer talks between the European powers and Iran on salvaging the deal would last, Reuters said. “We gave a few weeks to our European counterparts,” Najafi told reporters outside a quarterly meeting of the agency’s board of governors in Vienna. “A few weeks means a few weeks, not a few months.”