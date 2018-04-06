Trump complains WTO is ‘unfair’ to US

President Donald Trump claimed Friday that the World Trade Organization was biased against the United States. A day after China asked the WTO to referee a rapidly escalating trade fight with Washington, Trump questioned the 164-country body’s impartiality, AFP reports. “China, which is a great economic power, is considered a Developing Nation within the World Trade Organization,” the president tweeted. “They therefore get tremendous perks and advantages, especially over the US. Does anybody think this is fair. We were badly represented. The WTO is unfair to US.” Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about multilateral bodies – from the WTO to the United Nations to NATO.