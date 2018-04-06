Beijing urges EU to act together against US protectionism

China on Friday called on the EU to take a joint stand against US protectionism. The call to Brussels came as US President Donald Trump warned that he could slap another $100 billion of extra tariffs on China’s imports. China and the EU should take a clear stance against protectionism, “jointly preserve the rules-based multilateral trade order, and keep the global economy on a sound and sustainable track,” AFP quoted Zhang Ming, the head of the Chinese mission to the EU, as saying. “This is a joint responsibility of China and the EU,” Zhang said. The official defended multilateralism and said “the US turns its back on these globally recognized rules and its own commitment.” The EU has so far reacted cautiously to the US measures against China despite sharing many of the same grievances against Beijing as Washington.