Indonesia investigating Facebook over privacy breach – ministry

Jakarta has said Facebook is being investigated over the privacy breach of its Indonesian users. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said on Friday it has asked the National Police to investigate possible violations of Indonesia’s privacy law. The statement came a day after Facebook announced that personal data of more than 1 million Indonesians might have been exposed by political consultant Cambridge Analytica, AP said. The ministry summoned the company’s representatives late Thursday and asked Facebook to stop its applications that could allow third parties to get users’ personal information. Facebook Indonesia says it is ready “to cooperate” with the Indonesian government.