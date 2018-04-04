French govt, Senate agree to cut MP number by third

France will cut the number of lawmakers by 30 percent, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday. The reform also stipulates that 15 percent of members of parliament will be elected via a proportional representation voting system in the 2022 legislative elections, Reuters reports. The measures are in line with President Emmanuel Macron’s campaign promises, and they came as a result of an agreement between the centrist government and the opposition-controlled Senate. The bills will contribute “to a deep renovation of political and parliamentary life, in a spirit of responsibility, representativity and efficiency,” Philippe said.