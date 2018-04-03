European flights face delays after computer failure
Eurocontrol, the agency which coordinates air traffic in Europe, warned that approximately half of all scheduled flights across Europe could be delayed on Tuesday, due to a computer failure. All flight plans of journeys filed before 10.26am UTC were lost after a failure of the network’s ‘Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System’. The agency later said that the issue with the system was identified and efforts were underway to resolve the problem by later Tuesday.