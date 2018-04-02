Russia expels Montenegro diplomat

Moscow is expelling a Montenegro embassy employee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Earlier in the day, it summoned Ambassador of Montenegro to Russia Ramiz Basic. The envoy was handed a note of protest over “unfounded demands from Montenegro to expel a Russian diplomat on the basis of the UK’s unproved accusations” against Russia over the Skripal poisoning case, TASS reports. In response to Montenegro’s actions, Russia declared “a staff member of the Embassy of Montenegro persona non grata,” according to the statement. The Montenegrin government said last week it had decided to expel a Russian diplomat and revoke the approval of the activities of the Russian Honorary Consul in the republic over the Skripal case.