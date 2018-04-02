Japan PM Abe to meet Trump for talks on US visit on April 17-20

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit the US on April 17-20 for talks with President Donald Trump, he said on Monday. Abe said he would ask Trump to bring up the issue of past North Korean abductions of Japanese citizens, during the US president’s expected summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reuters reports. The White House said on Monday that Trump will host Abe at Mar-a-Lago when they meet in Palm Beach, Florida, from April 17-18 to address trade negotiations and relations with North Korea. The two leaders will discuss the international campaign to maintain maximum pressure on Pyongyang ahead of Trump’s possible meeting with the North Korean leader, according to the statement.